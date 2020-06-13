163 Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ

/
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
113 E Lakewood Avenue
113 East Lakewood Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sit and feel the bay breeze on your front porch! This cute & charming Ocean Gate Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. There is an attic & basement for storage. Credit/Background, Lease Application + Proof of Income is required.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
102 Ocean Gate Avenue
102 Ocean Gate Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
2 bedroom Ocean Gate Cottage for annual rental. This charming and well kept property catches river and boardwalk views and is set back on a peaceful property for added privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
611 Navesink Avenue
611 Navesink Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
New 1 bedroom apartment, living room kitchen combo. New bathroom new flooring, windows. Split system heat and a/c with electric backup. 2 parking spaces. Hookup for stack washer, dryer supplied by tenant. Shared yard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
515 Stone Harbor Avenue
515 Stone Harbor Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing).
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Gate
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
141 Sherman Avenue
141 Sherman Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
1864 sqft
If you are looking for the big house to rent for your big family, this is your dream house. Located in a nice neighborhood, this house features: 6 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
118 Pennsylvania Avenue
118 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic Location Half Block From Bay, Block and Half From Beach. Walking Distance To Downtown Lavallette. Pet Allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
39 porter ave
39 Porter Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Spacious house 1 block from boardwalk and beach - Property Id: 267390 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267390 Property Id 267390 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5807195)
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1214 Waters Edge Drive
1214 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
VACANT. Upper level, spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, dishwasher and double Lazy Susan. Brand NEW windows, laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
334 Barnegat Boulevard
334 Barnegat Boulevard, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2431 sqft
Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
2304 Grand Central Avenue
2304 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
19 3rd Avenue
19 3rd Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$7,500
imagine yourself and family in this one of a kind 1897 Victorian Classic. The perfect vacation retreat for entertaining. This home features 8 bedrooms and large entertainment space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
