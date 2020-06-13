/
/
lavallette
Last updated June 13 2020
108 Apartments for rent in Lavallette, NJ📍
Last updated June 13
118 Pennsylvania Avenue
118 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic Location Half Block From Bay, Block and Half From Beach. Walking Distance To Downtown Lavallette. Pet Allowed.
Last updated June 13
2304 Grand Central Avenue
2304 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week.
Last updated June 13
1805 Grand Central Avenue
1805 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Oceanblock summer rental beautifully appointed. 2800 per week downstairs unit .500 security. 2 badges provided.
Last updated June 13
7 Dover Avenue
7 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,500
This is a High End 2 Family Home 4 Houses from the Beach. Each unit gets own Grill, Picnic Table and Outside Shower. 5 Beach Passes Included. Upstairs Unit: 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths Sleeps 10 Comfortably.
Last updated June 13
137 Princeton Avenue
137 Princeton Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Awesome Summer Retreat 2 Blocks From Beach 1/2 Block Away From Bay Heated Inground Pool.4 Bedroom 2 Bath. 4 Beach Badges Included, All Utilities Included. Kitchen Utensils Included Town Activities Are A Short Walk Away.
Last updated June 13
111 Haddonfield Avenue
111 Haddonfield Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home.
Last updated June 13
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.
Last updated June 13
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.
Last updated June 13
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.
Last updated June 13
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.
Last updated June 13
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. The following weeks are available: July 11-August 1. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.
Last updated June 13
407 Bay Boulevard
407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2382 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars.
Last updated June 13
1500 Ocean Front
1500 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
FEATURED LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY OCEAN FRONT LIVING IN THIS SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEWS. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATH. CAN ACCOMODATE 9 PEOPLE.
Last updated June 13
5 Philadelphia Avenue
5 Philadelphia Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
FEATURED LISTING.. ONLY A FEW HOMES TO THE LAVALLETTE BEACH.
Last updated June 13
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.
Last updated June 13
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.
Last updated June 13
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.
Last updated June 13
15 Vance Avenue
15 Vance Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
FEATURE LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAVALLETTE, THIS HOME FEATURES A GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, OUTSIDE SHOWER.
Last updated June 13
13 Brown Avenue
13 Brown Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 Weekly Summer Rental Ocean Block just steps to the beach with fabulous ocean views Features decks with outdoor patio furniture, gas grill, hot tub, and wireless internet.
Last updated June 13
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
FEATURED LISTING ** TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR 2020 SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6. JUST STEPS TO THE QUIET BAY BEACH TO ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY AND TWO BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN.
Last updated June 13
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - May 23-june 27th open. July 11-25th open. August 8-15th open. August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 5/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Lavallette
Last updated June 13
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
Last updated June 13
2033 Route 35
2033 Route 35 N, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
*FEATURED LISTING* Beautiful & Spacious 2br/1 ba Condo. Summer Weekly Rental! Centrally located in the heart of Ortley Beach. One block to the beach & access to Lavallette Boardwalk, walking distance to Barnacle Bills & the Music Man.
Last updated June 13
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lavallette rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Lavallette area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Princeton University, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and Brooklyn Law School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lavallette from include Brooklyn, Queens, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.
