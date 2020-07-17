7 Howland Avenue

Amenities

LUXURY WINTER RENTAL- Spend your Winter 1 & 1/2 blocks from the ocean in this gorgeous 5 bedroom 2&1/2 bath, Long Branch single family. This Nest equipped smart home comes fully furnished and boasts a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living room with sectional and fireplace. Master bedroom with master bath, walk in closet, and balcony. Formal dining room, back porch with exterior fire place, 2 car garage, washer and dryer. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Tenant responsible for utilities. Tenants must have excellent credit and sufficient income. No pets, no smoking. Available Sept 1, 2020-May 15, 2021.