Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:29 PM

7 Howland Avenue

7 Howland Avenue · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Howland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL- Spend your Winter 1 & 1/2 blocks from the ocean in this gorgeous 5 bedroom 2&1/2 bath, Long Branch single family. This Nest equipped smart home comes fully furnished and boasts a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Living room with sectional and fireplace. Master bedroom with master bath, walk in closet, and balcony. Formal dining room, back porch with exterior fire place, 2 car garage, washer and dryer. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Tenant responsible for utilities. Tenants must have excellent credit and sufficient income. No pets, no smoking. Available Sept 1, 2020-May 15, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Howland Avenue have any available units?
7 Howland Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Howland Avenue have?
Some of 7 Howland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Howland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Howland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Howland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 Howland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 7 Howland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7 Howland Avenue offers parking.
Does 7 Howland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Howland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Howland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 Howland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 Howland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Howland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Howland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Howland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Howland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Howland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
