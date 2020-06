Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.Close to houses of worship and beach. Also available for a Summer Rental at $33,000