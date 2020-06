Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Welcome to your new home in trendy Jersey City Heights. Located right across Washington Park in the heart of the shopping and Artist District. Fast and easy Path and LightRail access via Congress and 9th Street elevator. Enjoy the warm weather on your outdoor deck and backyard. Pets allowed at owner's discretion.