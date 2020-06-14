/
1 bedroom apartments
303 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,315
987 sqft
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
1 Unit Available
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.
Bergen - Lafayette
302 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Southwest Hoboken
30 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,587
780 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
27 Units Available
Hamilton Cove
800 Harbor Blvd, Saginaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,995
812 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Sleek and curated resort-style amenities create a sophisticated retreat at Hamilton Cove.
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Journal Square
22 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,445
744 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
The Heights
28 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,445
753 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
