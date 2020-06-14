711 willow ave E

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken - Property Id: 61739



1 Br condo w/lofted storage is definitely a place to call home. The kitchen has been beautifully renovated w granite counters, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has also been renovated. There is exposed brick in the living room and you will also enjoy a nice view of the Empire State Bldg from your bedroom window.. All this plus a common yard. Avail 7/1



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61739

Property Id 61739



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5495277)