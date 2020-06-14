All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 711 willow ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
711 willow ave E
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

711 willow ave E

711 Willow Avenue · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

711 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit E · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken - Property Id: 61739

1 Br condo w/lofted storage is definitely a place to call home. The kitchen has been beautifully renovated w granite counters, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has also been renovated. There is exposed brick in the living room and you will also enjoy a nice view of the Empire State Bldg from your bedroom window.. All this plus a common yard. Avail 7/1

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61739
Property Id 61739

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 willow ave E have any available units?
711 willow ave E has a unit available for $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 711 willow ave E currently offering any rent specials?
711 willow ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 willow ave E pet-friendly?
No, 711 willow ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 711 willow ave E offer parking?
No, 711 willow ave E does not offer parking.
Does 711 willow ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 willow ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 willow ave E have a pool?
No, 711 willow ave E does not have a pool.
Does 711 willow ave E have accessible units?
No, 711 willow ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 711 willow ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 willow ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 willow ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 willow ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 711 willow ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity