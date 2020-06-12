700 1ST ST

Amenities
Enjoy the sun rise or direct New York City views from every room. Welcome to an East facing 2-bed 2-bath residence that has a chef’s kitchen with newly installed GE SS appliances, granite counters, backsplash and B/F bar with bar lighting. A very well-maintained apartment features cherry H/W floors, organized closets, W/D, Central Air controlled via a Nest thermostat and a balcony. The unit has a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom renovated to a spa like feel including radiant under floor heating & walk-in closets. It also has a big 2nd bedroom on the opposite side of the unit with an upgraded common bathroom. Sky Club is a luxury high rise condominium with 24/7 concierge service, shuttle service to path, newly renovated lobby (coming soon), on-site gym / spa with indoor swimming pool (fee) and indoor parking ($260/month). Light Rail stop just around the corner. Hungry Like a Wolf bar/restaurant & Organic Market Store on the ground floor