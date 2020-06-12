All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:22 PM

700 1ST ST

700 1st Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

700 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6G · Avail. now

$3,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
Enjoy the sun rise or direct New York City views from every room. Welcome to an East facing 2-bed 2-bath residence that has a chef’s kitchen with newly installed GE SS appliances, granite counters, backsplash and B/F bar with bar lighting. A very well-maintained apartment features cherry H/W floors, organized closets, W/D, Central Air controlled via a Nest thermostat and a balcony. The unit has a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom renovated to a spa like feel including radiant under floor heating & walk-in closets. It also has a big 2nd bedroom on the opposite side of the unit with an upgraded common bathroom. Sky Club is a luxury high rise condominium with 24/7 concierge service, shuttle service to path, newly renovated lobby (coming soon), on-site gym / spa with indoor swimming pool (fee) and indoor parking ($260/month). Light Rail stop just around the corner. Hungry Like a Wolf bar/restaurant & Organic Market Store on the ground floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 1ST ST have any available units?
700 1ST ST has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 1ST ST have?
Some of 700 1ST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
700 1ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 700 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 700 1ST ST offer parking?
Yes, 700 1ST ST does offer parking.
Does 700 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 1ST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 1ST ST have a pool?
Yes, 700 1ST ST has a pool.
Does 700 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 700 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 700 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 1ST ST has units with air conditioning.
