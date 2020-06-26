All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:31 AM

636 5TH ST

636 5th Street · (201) 225-8188
Location

636 5th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous bamboo floors, 9-ft ceilings and a bright, large open layout kitchen-living room overlooking the common courtyard through the sliding glass doors, this 750 sq ft 1 bed/1 bath condo apartment offers luxury living with deeded garage parking space included in the rent. Home features a modern kitchen with custom cabinets, SS appliances, beautiful caesar stone counters and breakfast bar, large bedroom and ample closet space. W/D in unit, good size coat closet and extra storage. Built in 2007, a professionally managed elevator building with fitness room, common yard and BBQ grill. Conveniently situated in midtown Hoboken, only blocks from the light rail train and direct bus into NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 5TH ST have any available units?
636 5TH ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 5TH ST have?
Some of 636 5TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
636 5TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 636 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 636 5TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 636 5TH ST offers parking.
Does 636 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 5TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 636 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 636 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 636 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 636 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 5TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 5TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
