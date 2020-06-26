636 5TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous bamboo floors, 9-ft ceilings and a bright, large open layout kitchen-living room overlooking the common courtyard through the sliding glass doors, this 750 sq ft 1 bed/1 bath condo apartment offers luxury living with deeded garage parking space included in the rent. Home features a modern kitchen with custom cabinets, SS appliances, beautiful caesar stone counters and breakfast bar, large bedroom and ample closet space. W/D in unit, good size coat closet and extra storage. Built in 2007, a professionally managed elevator building with fitness room, common yard and BBQ grill. Conveniently situated in midtown Hoboken, only blocks from the light rail train and direct bus into NYC.