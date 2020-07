Amenities

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer and dryer and access from one of the bedrooms to a shared terrace. Bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit. Short distance to restaurants and shops. *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval *Photos of similar unit in building