528 Washington St 1A

PRIME LOCATION: One Bed Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 102520



Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath plus den with heat and hot water included in Hoboken! Very bright and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen and bath.

Located on central Washington Street very close to NYC bus, Ferry and Path. A commuter's dream. Enjoy Hoboken restaurants and shops at your doorstep.

Relax and enjoy the fabulous NYC views from close by Sinatra Drive and Hoboken's River Walkway. Pets considered.



**This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102520

No Pets Allowed



