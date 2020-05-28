All apartments in Hoboken
528 Washington St 1A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

528 Washington St 1A

528 Washington St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION: One Bed Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 102520

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath plus den with heat and hot water included in Hoboken! Very bright and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen and bath.
Located on central Washington Street very close to NYC bus, Ferry and Path. A commuter's dream. Enjoy Hoboken restaurants and shops at your doorstep.
Relax and enjoy the fabulous NYC views from close by Sinatra Drive and Hoboken's River Walkway. Pets considered.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102520
Property Id 102520

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Washington St 1A have any available units?
528 Washington St 1A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 528 Washington St 1A currently offering any rent specials?
528 Washington St 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Washington St 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Washington St 1A is pet friendly.
Does 528 Washington St 1A offer parking?
No, 528 Washington St 1A does not offer parking.
Does 528 Washington St 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Washington St 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Washington St 1A have a pool?
No, 528 Washington St 1A does not have a pool.
Does 528 Washington St 1A have accessible units?
No, 528 Washington St 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Washington St 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Washington St 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Washington St 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Washington St 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
