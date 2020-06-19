All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
502 1ST ST
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:20 AM

502 1ST ST

502 1st Street · (201) 420-0078
Location

502 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideal Downtown Location! Just minutes to the Path and close to all the comforts and conveniences Hoboken has to offer! This generously spaced 3 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment offers an abundance of natural light with windows on 3 sides, skylight, 14 ft ceilings, open layout, stainless steel appliances, cement countertops, kitchen island, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Make this beautifully maintained apartment your home! Available June 1st. Small pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 1ST ST have any available units?
502 1ST ST has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 1ST ST have?
Some of 502 1ST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
502 1ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 1ST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 1ST ST is pet friendly.
Does 502 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 502 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 502 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 1ST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 502 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 502 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 502 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 502 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 1ST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
