502 1ST ST

Amenities
Ideal Downtown Location! Just minutes to the Path and close to all the comforts and conveniences Hoboken has to offer! This generously spaced 3 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment offers an abundance of natural light with windows on 3 sides, skylight, 14 ft ceilings, open layout, stainless steel appliances, cement countertops, kitchen island, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Make this beautifully maintained apartment your home! Available June 1st. Small pets allowed on a case by case basis.