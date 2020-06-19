502 1ST ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ideal Downtown Location! Just minutes to the Path and close to all the comforts and conveniences Hoboken has to offer! This generously spaced 3 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment offers an abundance of natural light with windows on 3 sides, skylight, 14 ft ceilings, open layout, stainless steel appliances, cement countertops, kitchen island, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Make this beautifully maintained apartment your home! Available June 1st. Small pets allowed on a case by case basis.