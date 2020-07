Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Quintessential Hoboken apartment-in the heart of the city. Extra large one bedroom provides enough space to live comfortably. This home was completely renovated with eat in which has granite counters and 42 inch cabinets. Bathroom was renovated with new tiling and fixtures,. Apartment has high ceilings and hardwood floors and closets galore. Washer dryer in unit. Location, location near everything parks, schools, restaurants, bus to NYC and path. Space and convenience too.