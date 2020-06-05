330 MONROE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright, open one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in prime downtown Hoboken location! Excellent second-floor unit with large and bright combination living/dining room, with great exposures, kitchen with tile backsplash, butcher block countertops, and new stainless steel gas stove/oven and refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, and loads of closet storage in the spacious bedroom. Quiet residential block, with lots of shopping, restaurants, and other comforts of life nearby in Hoboken, Jersey City, and surrounding areas. Convenient to PATH Train to NYC, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system, NY Waterway Ferry, NJ Transit bus and train terminal, and Hoboken Hop bus network to cover all of your transportation needs. Central air and intercom in this perfectly laid out unit with laundry room in the building. All you need in the mix of the fantastic happenings in the City of Hoboken and surrounding areas and you can't beat the ease of getting into or commuting into NYC!