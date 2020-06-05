All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

330 MONROE ST

330 Monroe Street · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright, open one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in prime downtown Hoboken location! Excellent second-floor unit with large and bright combination living/dining room, with great exposures, kitchen with tile backsplash, butcher block countertops, and new stainless steel gas stove/oven and refrigerator. Beautiful hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, and loads of closet storage in the spacious bedroom. Quiet residential block, with lots of shopping, restaurants, and other comforts of life nearby in Hoboken, Jersey City, and surrounding areas. Convenient to PATH Train to NYC, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system, NY Waterway Ferry, NJ Transit bus and train terminal, and Hoboken Hop bus network to cover all of your transportation needs. Central air and intercom in this perfectly laid out unit with laundry room in the building. All you need in the mix of the fantastic happenings in the City of Hoboken and surrounding areas and you can't beat the ease of getting into or commuting into NYC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 MONROE ST have any available units?
330 MONROE ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 MONROE ST have?
Some of 330 MONROE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
330 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 330 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 330 MONROE ST offer parking?
No, 330 MONROE ST does not offer parking.
Does 330 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 MONROE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 330 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 330 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 330 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 330 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 MONROE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 MONROE ST has units with air conditioning.
