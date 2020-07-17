All apartments in Hoboken
306 Garden St 1

306 Garden St · (201) 942-9808
Location

306 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
306 Garden Street #1 - Property Id: 304109

Virtual Tour Available - Broker fee equal to one month rent. Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 2 bedroom home. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large living room, kitchen with built in storage, breakfast bar and a large island opening to the dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in wardrobe room with a skylight and washer/dryer while each bedroom opens up to an extravagant private yard. Entertain in grand style in your very own backyard. This home is located in the most desirable area of Hoboken on the corner of 3rd and Garden Street just a short walk to the PATH and everything Hoboken NJ has to offer.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Garden St 1 have any available units?
306 Garden St 1 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Garden St 1 have?
Some of 306 Garden St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Garden St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
306 Garden St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Garden St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Garden St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 306 Garden St 1 offer parking?
No, 306 Garden St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 306 Garden St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Garden St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Garden St 1 have a pool?
No, 306 Garden St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 306 Garden St 1 have accessible units?
No, 306 Garden St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Garden St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Garden St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Garden St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Garden St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
