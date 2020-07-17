306 Garden St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

306 Garden Street #1 - Property Id: 304109



Virtual Tour Available - Broker fee equal to one month rent. Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 2 bedroom home. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large living room, kitchen with built in storage, breakfast bar and a large island opening to the dining room. Master bedroom has a walk in wardrobe room with a skylight and washer/dryer while each bedroom opens up to an extravagant private yard. Entertain in grand style in your very own backyard. This home is located in the most desirable area of Hoboken on the corner of 3rd and Garden Street just a short walk to the PATH and everything Hoboken NJ has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304109

Property Id 304109



(RLNE5871013)