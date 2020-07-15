All apartments in Hoboken
226 HUDSON ST

226 Hudson Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$7,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
parking
garage
This unbelievable 25' wide Duplex 3BR/3Bath + Den/Office located at downtown Hudson Street is simply a one-of-a-kind offering. Gourmet Kitchen including all Carera Marble (with large island & custom cabinetry) , Thermador appliances, two wine fridges, 6-burner stove w/ dual ovens, XL refrigerator & freezer, and Wet Bar. All 3 bathrooms are done in custom marble & tile with beautifully customized lighting, mirrors, cabinetry, and shelving (Master Bath & 1st FL Bath include steam showers with electronic controls...2nd FL Bath includes a jacuzzi tub & Groehe fixtures). Private Elevator & Alarm System, over-sized Samsung Washer/Dryer, and electric blinds are other notable features. Dual-zoned central heating & air conditioning, central vacuum cleaner, surround sound (indoor & outdoor), along with a complete water filtration system throughout! *PARKING SPACE INCLUDED in garage across the street* **Roof Deck with NYC Views!!!!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 HUDSON ST have any available units?
226 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 226 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
226 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 226 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 226 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 226 HUDSON ST offers parking.
Does 226 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 226 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 226 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 226 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 226 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 HUDSON ST has units with air conditioning.
