226 HUDSON ST

This unbelievable 25' wide Duplex 3BR/3Bath + Den/Office located at downtown Hudson Street is simply a one-of-a-kind offering. Gourmet Kitchen including all Carera Marble (with large island & custom cabinetry) , Thermador appliances, two wine fridges, 6-burner stove w/ dual ovens, XL refrigerator & freezer, and Wet Bar. All 3 bathrooms are done in custom marble & tile with beautifully customized lighting, mirrors, cabinetry, and shelving (Master Bath & 1st FL Bath include steam showers with electronic controls...2nd FL Bath includes a jacuzzi tub & Groehe fixtures). Private Elevator & Alarm System, over-sized Samsung Washer/Dryer, and electric blinds are other notable features. Dual-zoned central heating & air conditioning, central vacuum cleaner, surround sound (indoor & outdoor), along with a complete water filtration system throughout! *PARKING SPACE INCLUDED in garage across the street* **Roof Deck with NYC Views!!!!**