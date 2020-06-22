All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 132 monroe St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
132 monroe St 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

132 monroe St 3

132 Monroe Street · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

132 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Luxurious Two Bed For Rent In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 85261

Very Bight And Spacious 2BR / 2BTH In levator Bldg. PARKING INCLUDED! Corner Unit, Lots Of Windows, Open Kitchen, SS Appliances And Granite Countertops Equipped With A Wine Cooler.
Washer / Dryer In The Unit. C/A/C Plus More. Must See!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85261
Property Id 85261

(RLNE5851103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 monroe St 3 have any available units?
132 monroe St 3 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 monroe St 3 have?
Some of 132 monroe St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 monroe St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
132 monroe St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 monroe St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 monroe St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 132 monroe St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 132 monroe St 3 does offer parking.
Does 132 monroe St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 monroe St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 monroe St 3 have a pool?
No, 132 monroe St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 132 monroe St 3 have accessible units?
No, 132 monroe St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 132 monroe St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 monroe St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 monroe St 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 monroe St 3 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 132 monroe St 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity