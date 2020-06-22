132 monroe St 3

Amenities

Luxurious Two Bed For Rent In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 85261



Very Bight And Spacious 2BR / 2BTH In levator Bldg. PARKING INCLUDED! Corner Unit, Lots Of Windows, Open Kitchen, SS Appliances And Granite Countertops Equipped With A Wine Cooler.

Washer / Dryer In The Unit. C/A/C Plus More. Must See!



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85261

(RLNE5851103)