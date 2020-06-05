1200 GRAND ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Fantastic unit located in the Upper Grand, a steel and concrete luxury building in a great uptown location. This large sun-filled 1290 sq. ft., 2 bed/2 bath corner unit comes complete with it's own private terrace perfect for entertaining. This home boasts an open layout with modern kitchen, oversized center island, granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, crown molding, Hunter Douglas blinds and hardwood floors. Building features covered garage parking, gym, community room and courtyard. Conveniently located near Trader Joes, restaurants, and a pop-up park. Short distance to ferry and bus into NYC make this the perfect place to call home.