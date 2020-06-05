All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:35 AM

1200 GRAND ST

1200 Grand Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

1200 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Fantastic unit located in the Upper Grand, a steel and concrete luxury building in a great uptown location. This large sun-filled 1290 sq. ft., 2 bed/2 bath corner unit comes complete with it's own private terrace perfect for entertaining. This home boasts an open layout with modern kitchen, oversized center island, granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, crown molding, Hunter Douglas blinds and hardwood floors. Building features covered garage parking, gym, community room and courtyard. Conveniently located near Trader Joes, restaurants, and a pop-up park. Short distance to ferry and bus into NYC make this the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 GRAND ST have any available units?
1200 GRAND ST has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 GRAND ST have?
Some of 1200 GRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1200 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1200 GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1200 GRAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1200 GRAND ST does offer parking.
Does 1200 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 GRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 1200 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1200 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1200 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 GRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
