1016 WILLOW AVE

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - Sunny 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex condo in the heart of Hoboken. This Eastern exposure home offers an open floorplan with a newly renovated kitchen. The kitchen has wooden cabinetry, Silestone quartz countertops with breakfast bar, decorative tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to a bright living room. An updated contemporary half bath also located on the main floor. The spacious second level offers two generously sized bedrooms in addition to an area perfect for a home office. Updated fully tiled bathroom. High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and an abundance of closet space complete this home. Some NYC views. Common yard. Washer/dryer room. Close to transportation, restaurants, shops and more!