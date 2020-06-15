All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1016 WILLOW AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1016 WILLOW AVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:21 AM

1016 WILLOW AVE

1016 Willow Avenue · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Northwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1016 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - Sunny 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex condo in the heart of Hoboken. This Eastern exposure home offers an open floorplan with a newly renovated kitchen. The kitchen has wooden cabinetry, Silestone quartz countertops with breakfast bar, decorative tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to a bright living room. An updated contemporary half bath also located on the main floor. The spacious second level offers two generously sized bedrooms in addition to an area perfect for a home office. Updated fully tiled bathroom. High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and an abundance of closet space complete this home. Some NYC views. Common yard. Washer/dryer room. Close to transportation, restaurants, shops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
1016 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 1016 WILLOW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 WILLOW AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1016 WILLOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1016 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
No, 1016 WILLOW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1016 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 WILLOW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 1016 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 1016 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 WILLOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 WILLOW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1016 WILLOW AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity