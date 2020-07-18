All apartments in Fort Lee
3050 Edwin Ave 1G

3050 Edwin Ave · (201) 707-7315
Location

3050 Edwin Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Coytesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1G · Avail. Aug 15

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 1G Available 08/15/20 1 BR, Huge Closets, steps from NYC transit - Property Id: 309217

Live in a park like setting just steps from NYC transport! Well maintained 1BR/Full bath. Huge closets. Tons of storage space. Interior very nice in Neutral Colors, Crown Molding, Hardwood Floor. Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Brand new bathroom less than 1 year old. Laundry on 5th floor by elevator or stairs. Parking space $300/yr. Spectrum Cable/Verizon Fios for reasonable charge. Heat and water included. Electricity excluded. Walking distance to Linwood Shopping Plaza where you will find H-Mart, Restaurants, Starbucks, and more. Occupied until Aug 15th. Every facility guaranteed in good working condition. Previously owner occupied and lovingly maintained. In person tour available by appointment only when renter proves to be serious with application form filled out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3050-edwin-ave-fort-lee-nj-unit-1g/309217
Property Id 309217

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5954900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have any available units?
3050 Edwin Ave 1G has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have?
Some of 3050 Edwin Ave 1G's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Edwin Ave 1G currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Edwin Ave 1G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Edwin Ave 1G pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G offers parking.
Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have a pool?
No, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have accessible units?
No, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G has units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Edwin Ave 1G have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Edwin Ave 1G does not have units with air conditioning.
