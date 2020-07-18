3050 Edwin Ave 1G

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking dogs allowed

Unit 1G Available 08/15/20 1 BR, Huge Closets, steps from NYC transit - Property Id: 309217



Live in a park like setting just steps from NYC transport! Well maintained 1BR/Full bath. Huge closets. Tons of storage space. Interior very nice in Neutral Colors, Crown Molding, Hardwood Floor. Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Brand new bathroom less than 1 year old. Laundry on 5th floor by elevator or stairs. Parking space $300/yr. Spectrum Cable/Verizon Fios for reasonable charge. Heat and water included. Electricity excluded. Walking distance to Linwood Shopping Plaza where you will find H-Mart, Restaurants, Starbucks, and more. Occupied until Aug 15th. Every facility guaranteed in good working condition. Previously owner occupied and lovingly maintained. In person tour available by appointment only when renter proves to be serious with application form filled out.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3050-edwin-ave-fort-lee-nj-unit-1g/309217

Property Id 309217



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5954900)