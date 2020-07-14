All apartments in Fort Lee
Palisades Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Palisades Gardens Apartments

1452 Center Ave · (973) 858-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312T6 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palisades Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds. The apartments all include heat, hot water, off-street parking and laundry facilities. There is also 24/7 maintenance/emergency assistance provided by our employees.

Situated just minutes from the heart of downtown Ft. Lee, Palisade Gardens is conveniently located near extraordinary shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses traveling frequently to the Port Authority in mid-town and across the George Washington Bridge. Ft. Lee is also connected to many major highways, including Routes 46, 4, 17, 80, 9W and the New Jersey Turnpike.

There are also many local bus routes within the town itself. Ft. Lee is an important historic town, in fact the silent film industry had its origins here. Schools in the district include elementary, middle and high school levels. The Ft. Lee Community Cen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee
Deposit: One month to one and a half month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palisades Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Palisades Gardens Apartments has a unit available for $1,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Palisades Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Palisades Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palisades Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Palisades Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palisades Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Palisades Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Palisades Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Palisades Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Palisades Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palisades Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palisades Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Palisades Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Palisades Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Palisades Gardens Apartments has accessible units.
Does Palisades Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palisades Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Palisades Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palisades Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
