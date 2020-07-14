Palisades Gardens Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds. The apartments all include heat, hot water, off-street parking and laundry facilities. There is also 24/7 maintenance/emergency assistance provided by our employees.



Situated just minutes from the heart of downtown Ft. Lee, Palisade Gardens is conveniently located near extraordinary shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses traveling frequently to the Port Authority in mid-town and across the George Washington Bridge. Ft. Lee is also connected to many major highways, including Routes 46, 4, 17, 80, 9W and the New Jersey Turnpike.



There are also many local bus routes within the town itself. Ft. Lee is an important historic town, in fact the silent film industry had its origins here. Schools in the district include elementary, middle and high school levels. The Ft. Lee Community Cen