coytesville
1252 Apartments for rent in Coytesville, Fort Lee, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3050 Edwin Ave 1G
3050 Edwin Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Unit 1G Available 08/15/20 1 BR, Huge Closets, steps from NYC transit - Property Id: 309217 Live in a park like setting just steps from NYC transport! Well maintained 1BR/Full bath. Huge closets. Tons of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 1
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63961 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Park Ave 23a
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1000 sqft
Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606 Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern" Located right in the center of Fort Lee Gourmet open-style kitchen Granite counter tops Stainless appliances Hardwood floors
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2348 LINWOOD AVE
2348 Linwood Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
955 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious one bedroom at Park Hill Terrace! Unit has an entry foyer and large living/dining area. Walk in closets with Elfa systems throughout. Complete bathroom reno 5 years ago.
Results within 1 mile of Coytesville
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
63 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
660 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,632
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 511
160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Elsmere Pl
312 Elsmere Place, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Sunny 1bedrm ,Mod kitchen ,Rapid to NY City - Property Id: 231293 Don't Miss Out 1bedroom Modern eat in kitchen Living room Hardwood floors Landlord Provides Heat , Hot water Onsite parking New York express 42nd st & 8 Ave 178.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Main St 505
9 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
Waterfront 2/Bbdrm. New. Prime Location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverview Towers
2175 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Mid Rise ,X Large 2beds/2baths ,Rapid Commute NYC - Property Id: 309207 Location Location Location One Month Free Rent Mid Rise Building Modern kitchen stainless steel appliance and natural wood kitchen cabinets L shape living room and dining
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 601
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Lights - Large 1/Bedroom - Large Windows - Property Id: 263063 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Main Street 1
100 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,677
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern B - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 81042 -No broker fee ! - Brand New High-Rise ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2011
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Apartments near to NYC - Property Id: 302436 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Central Avenue 1
100 Central Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
The Modern - Ultra Luxury Rentals - Property Id: 71914 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (ELECTRICITY, HEAT, HOT WATER ). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Main Street 2
15 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
The Oyster - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81937 - No broker fee. - 2 Months Free On (Select units) - Excellent Waterfront Location. - Only $500 Security Deposit if approved. - Stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Central Rd 1011
2020 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment Near NYC - Property Id: 300467 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per month.
