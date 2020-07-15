465-73 VALLEY ST.

Amenities

There isn't another unit like this one!!! HEAT AND HW INCLUDED fully and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom apartment located minutes from both South Orange and Maplewood train stations and downtown areas, 1 block from Stop & Shop and so much more. You'll appreciate the tile flooring that accompany your every step. This community living complex features a work out gym (to get your summer body) and a pool (to cool off that summer body). unit comes with one designated parking spot. Available move in date 4/1! To top it off, this unit will be fully furnished with your requests on what you would like to keep!