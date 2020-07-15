All apartments in Essex County
465-73 VALLEY ST.
Essex County, NJ
465-73 VALLEY ST
465-73 VALLEY ST

465-73 Valley Street · (866) 201-6210
Location

465-73 Valley Street, Essex County, NJ 07040

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
There isn't another unit like this one!!! HEAT AND HW INCLUDED fully and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom apartment located minutes from both South Orange and Maplewood train stations and downtown areas, 1 block from Stop & Shop and so much more. You'll appreciate the tile flooring that accompany your every step. This community living complex features a work out gym (to get your summer body) and a pool (to cool off that summer body). unit comes with one designated parking spot. Available move in date 4/1! To top it off, this unit will be fully furnished with your requests on what you would like to keep!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

