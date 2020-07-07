All apartments in Belleville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Crestview Garden Apartments

669 Joralemon St · (973) 833-5953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

669 Joralemon St, Belleville, NJ 07109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestview Garden Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
smoke-free community
Crestview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community that features one and two bedroom apartments with semi-private entrances and heat and hot water included in the rent. Apartments feature modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, available on-site parking, and on-site laundry facilities. The superintendent is adjacent to the property to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also available.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 3, 21 and the Garden State Parkway.

Once you visit, you will understand why so many people love to call Crestview Gardens Apartments, home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestview Garden Apartments have any available units?
Crestview Garden Apartments has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Crestview Garden Apartments have?
Some of Crestview Garden Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestview Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crestview Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crestview Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestview Garden Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crestview Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crestview Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Crestview Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crestview Garden Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestview Garden Apartments have a pool?
No, Crestview Garden Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Crestview Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Crestview Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Crestview Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestview Garden Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Crestview Garden Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crestview Garden Apartments has units with air conditioning.
