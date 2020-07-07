Crestview Garden Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed smoke-free community

Crestview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community that features one and two bedroom apartments with semi-private entrances and heat and hot water included in the rent. Apartments feature modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, available on-site parking, and on-site laundry facilities. The superintendent is adjacent to the property to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also available.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 3, 21 and the Garden State Parkway.



Once you visit, you will understand why so many people love to call Crestview Gardens Apartments, home.