Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Windsor at Mariners

100 Tower Dr · (856) 205-4091
Location

100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0306 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. Sep 17

$3,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1507 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. now

$3,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0603 · Avail. now

$4,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Sep 9

$4,830

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Mariners.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
At Windsor at Mariners, luxury and elegance are the only ways to describe your apartment home. With highly appointed features, waterfront views and unsurpassed amenities including indoor/outdoor swimming pool, newly renovated health club, promenade deck, and a tennis court, you will find Windsor at Mariners Tower and Cove offers you the most extravagant lifestyle in Edgewater, NJ apartment living.Windsor at Mariners provides its resident a wide selection of unique studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities and 5-star services such as 24-hour doorman/concierge. Our stunning townhome options not only come with a waterfront view, but also come with attached garages.You will love the convenience of being just 15 minutes to Manhattan. Either by ferry, car or bus, you have city life within reach. Located in the heart of Edgewater, NJ, you are within walking distance to many shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $175 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Cats & dogs under 25 lbs are welcome in the Tower; Cats & dogs over 25 lbs are welcome in the Cove. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. $160/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at Mariners have any available units?
Windsor at Mariners has 11 units available starting at $2,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor at Mariners have?
Some of Windsor at Mariners's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Mariners currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Mariners is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1,000 on Select Three Bedroom Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor at Mariners pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Mariners is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Mariners offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Mariners offers parking.
Does Windsor at Mariners have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Mariners offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Mariners have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at Mariners has a pool.
Does Windsor at Mariners have accessible units?
No, Windsor at Mariners does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at Mariners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Mariners has units with dishwashers.
