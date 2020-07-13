Amenities
At Windsor at Mariners, luxury and elegance are the only ways to describe your apartment home. With highly appointed features, waterfront views and unsurpassed amenities including indoor/outdoor swimming pool, newly renovated health club, promenade deck, and a tennis court, you will find Windsor at Mariners Tower and Cove offers you the most extravagant lifestyle in Edgewater, NJ apartment living.Windsor at Mariners provides its resident a wide selection of unique studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities and 5-star services such as 24-hour doorman/concierge. Our stunning townhome options not only come with a waterfront view, but also come with attached garages.You will love the convenience of being just 15 minutes to Manhattan. Either by ferry, car or bus, you have city life within reach. Located in the heart of Edgewater, NJ, you are within walking distance to many shops and restaurants.