Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse gym pool

The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167



-No broker fee !!!



-2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME)



- $500 for applicants with good credit !!



- Washer/Dryer in unit !!!



- Brand New, Be the first to live in your next apartment !!



- Incomparable modern style stainless steel appliances, flooring and finishes



- EZ Access to Ferry / Bus / Light-Rail transportation



- Pets ok!!



- Luxury Pool! Fitness center! business/conference room-expansive lounge!! ALL INCLUDED IN RENT

