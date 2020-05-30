75 Gorge Road 5

Amenities
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954
No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross. Different lay-Outs Available, Minutes Away to Supermarket, Shops, NY Waterways , Light-Rail and NJ Transit with Full Service Amenities, Pool, Spa ,Gym . Play Room, Resident Lounge and more.
Garage Parking Available .
Pet Friendly.
Please contact me for more Details.
Our Service concierge Group Service the following Areas.
Weehawken, WNY, North Bergen, Edgewater and Fort Lee.
All NO Broker FEE Apartments!
Prices, Promotions and Availability Changes without Notice.
Various Layout Options Available.
Inmediate move in !
Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220954
Property Id 220954
(RLNE5853208)