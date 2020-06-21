33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163098



In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios. 1B's and 2B's at Amazing Prices with spectacular views of NYC and surrounded areas, Easy commute to NYC and Convenient Amenities Available, Pet Friendly Community, Parking Available with a Fee. Just Steps to Main Street!



(Few Balcony Units with Balconies left )



NO BROKER FEE, REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT (Pending Credit Approval)



Please contact me for a Private Tour



Cora Murray

Group 26

646 819 9160

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163098

(RLNE5841386)