33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston

33 River Road · (646) 819-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Houston · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163098

In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios. 1B's and 2B's at Amazing Prices with spectacular views of NYC and surrounded areas, Easy commute to NYC and Convenient Amenities Available, Pet Friendly Community, Parking Available with a Fee. Just Steps to Main Street!

(Few Balcony Units with Balconies left )

NO BROKER FEE, REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT (Pending Credit Approval)

Please contact me for a Private Tour

Cora Murray
Group 26
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163098
Property Id 163098

(RLNE5841386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston have any available units?
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston have?
Some of 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston currently offering any rent specials?
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston is pet friendly.
Does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston offer parking?
Yes, 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston does offer parking.
Does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston have a pool?
No, 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston does not have a pool.
Does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston have accessible units?
No, 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston does not have accessible units.
Does 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston has units with dishwashers.
