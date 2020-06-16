Prospect Towers

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities doorman elevator parking

Welcome,



Pursuit this 6th floor, sun drenched sprawling 1 bedroom apartment. Master room can accommodate a king size bed setup and there's enough closet space to not feel cluttered. Besides the beautiful space the rate covers your rent and all utilities (gas, electric, heat & hot water).



The buildings equipped with elevators, laundry, parking, plus a 24 hour doorman for extra security. Transportation is a breeze and your a good distance from the hustle and bustle but not to far. If your looking for convenience, space and security please reach out to me to schedule a showing.



**Qualifications**

No evictions (nothing filed)

Income: 2x the rent

Credit: 600+ / Background check

No Pets



Also you/ anybody you know needs to sell/ buy a property please refer me. Licensed Realtor in NJ / NY



TEXT ONLY,



-Gaston-

917-728-8984