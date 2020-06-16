Prospect Towers

Amenities
Pursuit this 6th floor, sun drenched sprawling 1 bedroom apartment. Master room can accommodate a king size bed setup and there's enough closet space to not feel cluttered. Besides the beautiful space the rate covers your rent and all utilities (gas, electric, heat & hot water).
The buildings equipped with elevators, laundry, parking, plus a 24 hour doorman for extra security. Transportation is a breeze and your a good distance from the hustle and bustle but not to far. If your looking for convenience, space and security please reach out to me to schedule a showing.
**Qualifications**
No evictions (nothing filed)
Income: 2x the rent
Credit: 600+ / Background check
No Pets
Also you/ anybody you know needs to sell/ buy a property please refer me. Licensed Realtor in NJ / NY
TEXT ONLY,
-Gaston-
917-728-8984