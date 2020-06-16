All apartments in East Orange
Prospect Towers
Prospect Towers

275 Prospect St · (917) 728-8984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Prospect St, East Orange, NJ 07017
Doddtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
Welcome,

Pursuit this 6th floor, sun drenched sprawling 1 bedroom apartment. Master room can accommodate a king size bed setup and there's enough closet space to not feel cluttered. Besides the beautiful space the rate covers your rent and all utilities (gas, electric, heat & hot water).

The buildings equipped with elevators, laundry, parking, plus a 24 hour doorman for extra security. Transportation is a breeze and your a good distance from the hustle and bustle but not to far. If your looking for convenience, space and security please reach out to me to schedule a showing.

**Qualifications**
No evictions (nothing filed)
Income: 2x the rent
Credit: 600+ / Background check
No Pets

Also you/ anybody you know needs to sell/ buy a property please refer me. Licensed Realtor in NJ / NY

TEXT ONLY,

-Gaston-
917-728-8984

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prospect Towers have any available units?
Prospect Towers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Orange, NJ.
What amenities does Prospect Towers have?
Some of Prospect Towers's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prospect Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Prospect Towers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prospect Towers pet-friendly?
No, Prospect Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does Prospect Towers offer parking?
Yes, Prospect Towers does offer parking.
Does Prospect Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prospect Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prospect Towers have a pool?
No, Prospect Towers does not have a pool.
Does Prospect Towers have accessible units?
No, Prospect Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Prospect Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Prospect Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Prospect Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prospect Towers has units with air conditioning.
