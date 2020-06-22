All apartments in East Orange
526 Park Ave 4E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

526 Park Ave 4E

526 Park Ave · (551) 244-0105
Location

526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ 07017
Doddtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4E · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min from Newark Penn Station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, schools, and Paul Robeson Stadium.

Our unit offers:

-Hardwood floors
-Equipped kitchen
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for GAS/ELECTRIC.

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300672
Property Id 300672

(RLNE5857193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Park Ave 4E have any available units?
526 Park Ave 4E has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 526 Park Ave 4E have?
Some of 526 Park Ave 4E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Park Ave 4E currently offering any rent specials?
526 Park Ave 4E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Park Ave 4E pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Park Ave 4E is pet friendly.
Does 526 Park Ave 4E offer parking?
No, 526 Park Ave 4E does not offer parking.
Does 526 Park Ave 4E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Park Ave 4E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Park Ave 4E have a pool?
No, 526 Park Ave 4E does not have a pool.
Does 526 Park Ave 4E have accessible units?
No, 526 Park Ave 4E does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Park Ave 4E have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Park Ave 4E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Park Ave 4E have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Park Ave 4E does not have units with air conditioning.
