526 Park Ave 4E

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672



JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!



Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min from Newark Penn Station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, schools, and Paul Robeson Stadium.



Our unit offers:



-Hardwood floors

-Equipped kitchen

-Refrigerator

-Range/Oven

-Pet-friendly



Tenants are responsible for GAS/ELECTRIC.



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300672

Property Id 300672



(RLNE5857193)