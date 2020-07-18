All apartments in East Orange
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

20 Nassau Pl A

20 Nassau Place · No Longer Available
Location

20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ 07018

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096

Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School. The apartment has just been fully renovated with beautiful hardwood floors, brand new bathroom and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Come and see it.
You must have a good credit score and make at least 3 times the monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310096
Property Id 310096

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5894518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

