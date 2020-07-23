All apartments in East Orange
East Orange, NJ
124 N 18th Street Unit 1
124 N 18th Street Unit 1

124 North 18th Street · (917) 993-1955
Location

124 North 18th Street, East Orange, NJ 07017
Greenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
124 N 18th Street - Property Id: 322437

Just completed to renovate this beautiful three bedroom apartment with large living room, eat -in kitchen with new stainless appliances (stove, hud range, dishwasher and 2 door fridge), large closets, wood floors in all rooms. Washer and dryer hook location available, basement storage available - additional fee may apply. Parking spot available.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have any available units?
124 N 18th Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 124 N 18th Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
124 N 18th Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 N 18th Street Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
