All apartments in Clifton
Find more places like 277 CHARLES ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clifton, NJ
/
277 CHARLES ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

277 CHARLES ST

277 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clifton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ 07013
Montclair Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate eating area w/ sliders to deck overlooking large, private backyard. Beautiful Hardwood floors on first & second levels. King size master bedroom w/ updated master bath. Large, ground level family room w/ pretty fireplace (non-functional), skylights & access to backyard. Finished basement with office/den area, laundry room and tons of storage. Central air. Top rated public elementary school 16 at end of street! Desirable Montclair Heights location on border of Upper Montclair. Convenient location with NYC bus at corner and RT's 3, 46 and GSP close by. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 CHARLES ST have any available units?
277 CHARLES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clifton, NJ.
What amenities does 277 CHARLES ST have?
Some of 277 CHARLES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 CHARLES ST currently offering any rent specials?
277 CHARLES ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 CHARLES ST pet-friendly?
No, 277 CHARLES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 277 CHARLES ST offer parking?
No, 277 CHARLES ST does not offer parking.
Does 277 CHARLES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 CHARLES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 CHARLES ST have a pool?
No, 277 CHARLES ST does not have a pool.
Does 277 CHARLES ST have accessible units?
No, 277 CHARLES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 277 CHARLES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 CHARLES ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 CHARLES ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 277 CHARLES ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave
Clifton, NJ 07012

Similar Pages

Clifton 1 BedroomsClifton 2 Bedrooms
Clifton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClifton Apartments with Parking
Clifton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Lodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College