277 CHARLES ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate eating area w/ sliders to deck overlooking large, private backyard. Beautiful Hardwood floors on first & second levels. King size master bedroom w/ updated master bath. Large, ground level family room w/ pretty fireplace (non-functional), skylights & access to backyard. Finished basement with office/den area, laundry room and tons of storage. Central air. Top rated public elementary school 16 at end of street! Desirable Montclair Heights location on border of Upper Montclair. Convenient location with NYC bus at corner and RT's 3, 46 and GSP close by. No pets.