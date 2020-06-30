All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

703 DOWNING COURT

703 Downing Court · (609) 456-4742
Location

703 Downing Court, Burlington County, NJ 08060

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Back-up offers, only - Desirable Westampton Condo Community w/open floor plan, perfectly updated, clean and move in ready! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor condo will "wow" you! Lot's of closet space and storage. Monthly rent includes all existing appliances, water, sewer, trash removal, 2 car parking, lawn care, snow removal, and ....the swimming pool is open , with COVID-19 limitations, this season! (Club house not yet available today, due to COVID-19. Association rule: dogs less then 30 lbs. Pets at the discretion of the landlords. Close to shopping, the Mega Base at MDL and all major commuter routes ie., Interstate 295, RT 38, RT 206 and NJ Turnpike (Exit 5). Make your appointment today to preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 DOWNING COURT have any available units?
703 DOWNING COURT has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 703 DOWNING COURT have?
Some of 703 DOWNING COURT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 DOWNING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
703 DOWNING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 DOWNING COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 DOWNING COURT is pet friendly.
Does 703 DOWNING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 703 DOWNING COURT offers parking.
Does 703 DOWNING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 DOWNING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 DOWNING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 703 DOWNING COURT has a pool.
Does 703 DOWNING COURT have accessible units?
No, 703 DOWNING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 703 DOWNING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 DOWNING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 DOWNING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 DOWNING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
