703 DOWNING COURT

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool clubhouse oven

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Back-up offers, only - Desirable Westampton Condo Community w/open floor plan, perfectly updated, clean and move in ready! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor condo will "wow" you! Lot's of closet space and storage. Monthly rent includes all existing appliances, water, sewer, trash removal, 2 car parking, lawn care, snow removal, and ....the swimming pool is open , with COVID-19 limitations, this season! (Club house not yet available today, due to COVID-19. Association rule: dogs less then 30 lbs. Pets at the discretion of the landlords. Close to shopping, the Mega Base at MDL and all major commuter routes ie., Interstate 295, RT 38, RT 206 and NJ Turnpike (Exit 5). Make your appointment today to preview!