Burlington County, NJ
291 CREEK RD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

291 CREEK RD

291 Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

291 Creek Road, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Definitely a must see! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master Bedroom with large closet and full bathroom. Extensive partially finished basement provides tons of storage space. Vast beautiful deck and sun room with a spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 CREEK RD have any available units?
291 CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
Is 291 CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
291 CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 291 CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 291 CREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 291 CREEK RD offers parking.
Does 291 CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 291 CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 291 CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 291 CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 291 CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 CREEK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 CREEK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 CREEK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
