Definitely a must see! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master Bedroom with large closet and full bathroom. Extensive partially finished basement provides tons of storage space. Vast beautiful deck and sun room with a spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 291 CREEK RD have any available units?
291 CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
Is 291 CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
291 CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.