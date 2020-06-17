272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious, end unit Abingdon model with large family room and living room, in desirable Birch Hollow development. Fabulous Kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops, high end oak cabinets, commercial gas/convection stove, track lighting, extra deep sink, slate tile floor, and that's just the kitchen!! Decorator colors throughout, big pantry, tile fireplace in living room, marble master bath floor and shower. Superb commuter location close to Rt 295, Rt 130 and NJ & PA Turnpike, Fort Dix & McGuire AFB. HOA fee included in rent with community pool.