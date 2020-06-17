All apartments in Burlington County
272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE

272 Birch Hollow Drive · (609) 921-9202
Location

272 Birch Hollow Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08505

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1794 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious, end unit Abingdon model with large family room and living room, in desirable Birch Hollow development. Fabulous Kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops, high end oak cabinets, commercial gas/convection stove, track lighting, extra deep sink, slate tile floor, and that's just the kitchen!! Decorator colors throughout, big pantry, tile fireplace in living room, marble master bath floor and shower. Superb commuter location close to Rt 295, Rt 130 and NJ & PA Turnpike, Fort Dix & McGuire AFB. HOA fee included in rent with community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
