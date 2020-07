Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874



This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch!



PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL 856-213-8283



Rent :$2000 per month



Security Deposit: $2500



$45 Rental application fee



Serious applicants only.. NO MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE NEEDED TO APPLY!



Tenants must have:



1)Clean criminal history

2)Clean eviction history

3) Verifiable employment as they will be contacted

4)Income is used HEAVILY in qualifying.



Your net monthly income must be equal to at least 2xs the amount of monthly rent..



Small pets may be considered.



Please email or text to scheduled a showing.



856-213-8283.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/97874p

Property Id 97874



