Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

Maple Grand

645 South Forklanding Road · (856) 431-5524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cherry Hill Mall
Location

645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 27 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Grand.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms. Select residences feature new designer kitchens and appliances. All of our residents enjoy free gas heat and hot water, convenient on-site laundry facilities and ample off street parking at your front door. Maple Grand Apartments is conveniently located between Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall approximately 2 blocks from Route 38, and also easily accessible to I-295 and Route 70. A short drive will lead you to restaurants and shopping located in Maple Shade, Cherry Hill and Moorestown. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Maple Grand Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Grand have any available units?
Maple Grand has 2 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Maple Grand have?
Some of Maple Grand's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Grand is pet friendly.
Does Maple Grand offer parking?
Yes, Maple Grand offers parking.
Does Maple Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Grand have a pool?
No, Maple Grand does not have a pool.
Does Maple Grand have accessible units?
No, Maple Grand does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does Maple Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple Grand has units with air conditioning.
