Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms. Select residences feature new designer kitchens and appliances. All of our residents enjoy free gas heat and hot water, convenient on-site laundry facilities and ample off street parking at your front door. Maple Grand Apartments is conveniently located between Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall approximately 2 blocks from Route 38, and also easily accessible to I-295 and Route 70. A short drive will lead you to restaurants and shopping located in Maple Shade, Cherry Hill and Moorestown. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Maple Grand Apartments!