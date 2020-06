Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake. The owners did NOT shy away from putting wonderful finishing touches in each and every corner of this charming beach house. This 5 bedroom 4 full bath home is everything a renter could desire. The 5th bedroom located on the 3rd floor with 2 twin beds is perfect for children and teenagers to watch TV. In addition there is a trundle bed set up in the laundry area which offers additional beds for a surprise guest or two. Also, please note that there is 1 bedroom on the 1st floor with an ensuite bath and shower. This is a must see! Badges included in rental. Will rent weekly.$5500.