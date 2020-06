Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included. The large paver patio is enclosed and includes a gas grill. 2 Adult badges and 1 Senior Badge. No Pets. ONLY AVAILABLE June 27 - JULY 25, 2020