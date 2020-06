Amenities

Very Spacious 1st floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offering much more room than so many other units in the Bayonne market! This home is newer construction and open features an open layout kitchen. Great location, only 2 blocks from 34th St. Light Rail Station and 1 block to NYC Bus. The apartment comes with one parking space. One large 600sq ft indoor garage also available for $300/month optional.