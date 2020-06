Amenities

Check out this spacious 3 bedroom unit on 14th St. in Bayonne, NJ. This apartment offers hardwood floors, a washer and dryer and brand new appliances! Close to schools, parks, and shops! Also close to bus stations located all over Kennedy Blvd. Only a few minutes away from Walmart and Costco! Call now to schedule your showing!