Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
71 WEST 14TH ST
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:49 PM

71 WEST 14TH ST

71 West 14th Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 West 14th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This splendid Two Family house located in the beautiful and convenient 14th St neighborhood features 2BDs, 1Bth, Washer Dryer in Unit, five rooms of gorgeous living space with high ceilings, porcelain ceramic wood and slate tiles, two large bedrooms, formal dinning and living room, one full decorative bath. Newly renovated unit, in unit Samsung front loader washer and dryer, quartz counter tops, matching SS Appliances, dishwasher, five range gas oven, external exhaust grilled vent, refrigerator, a/c, three ceiling fans, master walk-in closet and 5 others. Call today for further interest and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 WEST 14TH ST have any available units?
71 WEST 14TH ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 WEST 14TH ST have?
Some of 71 WEST 14TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 WEST 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
71 WEST 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 WEST 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 71 WEST 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 71 WEST 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 71 WEST 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 71 WEST 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 WEST 14TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 WEST 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 71 WEST 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 71 WEST 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 71 WEST 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 71 WEST 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 WEST 14TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 WEST 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71 WEST 14TH ST has units with air conditioning.
