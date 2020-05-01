71 WEST 14TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This splendid Two Family house located in the beautiful and convenient 14th St neighborhood features 2BDs, 1Bth, Washer Dryer in Unit, five rooms of gorgeous living space with high ceilings, porcelain ceramic wood and slate tiles, two large bedrooms, formal dinning and living room, one full decorative bath. Newly renovated unit, in unit Samsung front loader washer and dryer, quartz counter tops, matching SS Appliances, dishwasher, five range gas oven, external exhaust grilled vent, refrigerator, a/c, three ceiling fans, master walk-in closet and 5 others. Call today for further interest and details.