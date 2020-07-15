All apartments in Bayonne
54 EAST 5TH ST
54 EAST 5TH ST

54 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

54 East 5th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Newly renovated and freshly painted, bright, clean 2bd with beautiful Oak HDWFLRS for rent... Two blocks to Light-rail, Broadway shops and restaurants, buses, water-front park. Offer’s a short commute to Manhattan and Gold Cost & NYC. Starting w/ new gourmet chef’s KT includes all SS Samsung appliances, SS 5 burner gas stove, thick quartz counter tops, built-in microwave, double SS sink, ample decorative organizer cabinets, glass subway back-splash, external and recycling exhaust vents with beautiful porcelain ceramic flr tiles, led lighting and refrigerator. New BTH vanity, sink, toilet, med case mirror, porcelain ceramic flr tiles. Did I mention the MASSIVE shared back-yard for entertaining and gardening as a must see. Plenty of closet space and hallway closet. Separate utilities, landlord provides one window a/c unit, cordless window treatments to complete this rental as move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 EAST 5TH ST have any available units?
54 EAST 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 54 EAST 5TH ST have?
Some of 54 EAST 5TH ST's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 EAST 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
54 EAST 5TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 EAST 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 54 EAST 5TH ST is not pet friendly.
Does 54 EAST 5TH ST offer parking?
No, 54 EAST 5TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 54 EAST 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 EAST 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 EAST 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 54 EAST 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 54 EAST 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 54 EAST 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 54 EAST 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 EAST 5TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 EAST 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 EAST 5TH ST has units with air conditioning.
