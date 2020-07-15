54 EAST 5TH ST

Amenities

Newly renovated and freshly painted, bright, clean 2bd with beautiful Oak HDWFLRS for rent... Two blocks to Light-rail, Broadway shops and restaurants, buses, water-front park. Offer’s a short commute to Manhattan and Gold Cost & NYC. Starting w/ new gourmet chef’s KT includes all SS Samsung appliances, SS 5 burner gas stove, thick quartz counter tops, built-in microwave, double SS sink, ample decorative organizer cabinets, glass subway back-splash, external and recycling exhaust vents with beautiful porcelain ceramic flr tiles, led lighting and refrigerator. New BTH vanity, sink, toilet, med case mirror, porcelain ceramic flr tiles. Did I mention the MASSIVE shared back-yard for entertaining and gardening as a must see. Plenty of closet space and hallway closet. Separate utilities, landlord provides one window a/c unit, cordless window treatments to complete this rental as move in ready!