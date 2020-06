Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Renovated Kitchen & Bath (getting installed now!, pictures do not show them, will updated soon) Heat & Hot water included in this great downtown location. 2 bedroom rental on the 1st floor offers an eat-in kitchen, great layout with large rooms. Plenty of off street parking available come have a look today. Available April 15th