Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

45 North Street

45 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 North Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
45 North Street - Property Id: 283161

Cozy well kept single family home in desirable, quiet and safe neighborhood. The home is located 1 block from the Hudson Bergen Light Rail platform, 1 block from the Bayonne Bridge, 1/2 block to Bus stops to NYC, and schools are within 3 blocks. Close to all shopping venues. 3 bedrooms, 2 story private home with a deck and private parking. Plenty of storage in basement as well. Washer and Dryer is also conveniently located on the main living space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283161
Property Id 283161

(RLNE5792802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 North Street have any available units?
45 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 45 North Street have?
Some of 45 North Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 North Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 North Street does offer parking.
Does 45 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 North Street have a pool?
No, 45 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 North Street have accessible units?
No, 45 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
