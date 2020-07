Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright spacious duplex in a coop building. 2 bedroom 2 full baths plus full finished basement featuring hardwood floors, 2 car parking, central air, washer and dryer in unit, new appliances. 4 blocks to the light rail to downtown jersey city and connection to the path. 1 block to NY buses. 2 blocks to bus to journal square. No pets no smoking.