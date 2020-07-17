All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

314 AVENUE B

314 Avenue B · (201) 433-1111
Location

314 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home to this beautiful new construction apartment with high end finishes. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom unit boasts oak hardwood floors through out the entire apartment. Modern Kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove). In Unit Washer and Dryer with bonus storage and shelving. Generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space, the master bedroom suite with his/her closets. Each bathroom beautifully tiled with customized glass sliding doors. Recess lighting, central A/C, and intercom. Private Balcony overlooking Ave B. This unit is close to all shopping centers, parks, restaurants, places of worship, and public transportation. NYC 20 minutes away by public transportation. Tenant responsible for utilities. NO BROKERS FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 AVENUE B have any available units?
314 AVENUE B has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 AVENUE B have?
Some of 314 AVENUE B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 AVENUE B currently offering any rent specials?
314 AVENUE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 AVENUE B pet-friendly?
No, 314 AVENUE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 314 AVENUE B offer parking?
Yes, 314 AVENUE B offers parking.
Does 314 AVENUE B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 AVENUE B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 AVENUE B have a pool?
No, 314 AVENUE B does not have a pool.
Does 314 AVENUE B have accessible units?
No, 314 AVENUE B does not have accessible units.
Does 314 AVENUE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 AVENUE B has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 AVENUE B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 AVENUE B has units with air conditioning.
