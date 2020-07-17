314 AVENUE B

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful new construction apartment with high end finishes. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom unit boasts oak hardwood floors through out the entire apartment. Modern Kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove). In Unit Washer and Dryer with bonus storage and shelving. Generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space, the master bedroom suite with his/her closets. Each bathroom beautifully tiled with customized glass sliding doors. Recess lighting, central A/C, and intercom. Private Balcony overlooking Ave B. This unit is close to all shopping centers, parks, restaurants, places of worship, and public transportation. NYC 20 minutes away by public transportation. Tenant responsible for utilities. NO BROKERS FEE!