Huge light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of Bayonne. Located on the 2nd level of this newer built 2 family residence. Central Air, hardwood flooring. Oversized master bedroom suite with beautiful bathroom and huge walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms with large closets. Beautifully tiled main bath. Full laundry room with Washer & Dryer Hookups. Stunning cooks kitchen with tile flooring Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters and stone back splash. 1 driveway spot included with rental. Close to everything! Call today for a private showing!