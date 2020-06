Amenities

Location, location, location! 30 minutes to Manhattan with all the conveniences and friendly neighborhood vibe of Bayonne. This 2 Family home is just steps from both the Light Rail and Broadway commercial district. Completely renovated with central air, hardwood floors, and numerous recent upgrades. Duplex has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with an eat in kitchen, space for a washer/dryer, and direct access to the backyard from both floors.